The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Purchases 10,437 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 10,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £17,742.90 ($21,376.99).

On Monday, June 13th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 8,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,385.54).

On Thursday, May 5th, Chuk Kin Lau bought 2,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($3,855.42).

Shares of QRT stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143. The stock has a market cap of £63.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

