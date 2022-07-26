The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Purchases 18,769 Shares

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 18,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $142,081.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,644,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Singing Machine alerts:

On Thursday, July 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 34,831 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $268,198.70.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 12,117 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $97,663.02.

On Thursday, July 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 851 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $7,429.23.

On Thursday, July 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $10,361.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $9,972.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $135,735.60.

Singing Machine Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MICS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Singing Machine Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.