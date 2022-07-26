Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $569.48. 10,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,913. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

