TheStreet Downgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

