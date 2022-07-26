TheStreet Downgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $485.63.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $413.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.30.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

