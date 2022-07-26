Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

