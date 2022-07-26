Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

