Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.8 %

GIS stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.