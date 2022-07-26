Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.