Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.74. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.69%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

