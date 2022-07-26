Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 246.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delek US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 996,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.