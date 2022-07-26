Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $324.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.