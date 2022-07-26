Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 22,877 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

NYSE:UBER opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

