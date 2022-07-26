ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDUP. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Down 0.5 %

ThredUp stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,571,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.