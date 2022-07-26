Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Thryv Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ THRY opened at $23.14 on Friday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,859,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,278 shares of company stock worth $25,543,695. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thryv by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,308,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

