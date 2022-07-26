Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Financial Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 7 3 0 2.18 Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 103.40%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 473.56%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Tilray.

This table compares Tilray and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 3.28 -$367.42 million $0.19 17.79 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.00 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -28.89

Ayr Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tilray beats Ayr Wellness on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

