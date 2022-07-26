Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 64,130 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the quarter. Affirm makes up approximately 1.2% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.16. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

