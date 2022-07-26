Titleist Asset Management LTD. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.