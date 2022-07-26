Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

