Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.