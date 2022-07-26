Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

