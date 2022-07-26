Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 1.3% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $407.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

