Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,073 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

