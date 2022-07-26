Titleist Asset Management LTD. Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $226.24 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

