Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases 2,994 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 331.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

