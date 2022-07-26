Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up about 1.0% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.