TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$138.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities to C$138.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$147.44.

TSE X opened at C$127.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.72. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6399995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

