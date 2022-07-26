TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $882,851.00

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $882,851.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.45 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00124722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

