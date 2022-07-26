TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 679,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 125,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

