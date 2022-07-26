TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading Down 9.4%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

