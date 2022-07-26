Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

