Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. 55,372,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,912. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). On average, research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,441.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Featured Stories

