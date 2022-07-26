TOP Trading 137% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. TOP has a market cap of $4.18 million and $3.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOP has traded 137% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
TOP Coin Profile
TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.
Buying and Selling TOP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
