TOP Trading 137% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. TOP has a market cap of $4.18 million and $3.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOP has traded 137% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

