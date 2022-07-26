TOWER (TOWER) One Day Volume Hits $52,594.00

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 7% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $52,594.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

