Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group cut Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.44 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

