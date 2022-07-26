Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0005 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $39,025.29 and $39.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

