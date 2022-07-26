TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $87.69

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.69, but opened at $76.46. TransUnion shares last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 16,521 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

