TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $985.65 million. TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $125.35.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.18.
In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
