TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $985.65 million. TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.