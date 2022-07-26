Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 183390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Trillium Gold Mines Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$14.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. It also holds interest in the Willis property that comprises of thirteen patented mineral claims covering an area of 229 hectares located in Todd Township, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

