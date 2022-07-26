TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.87-$1.08 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 209,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,663. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $335,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,178. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

