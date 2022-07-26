TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. TriNet Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$6.20 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 209,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,785,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $1,370,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,785,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,178. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

