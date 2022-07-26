Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $113.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TBK opened at $69.46 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

