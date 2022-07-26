True North Commercial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

