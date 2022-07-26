TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

TrueBlue Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TBI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $637.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 39.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth about $684,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

