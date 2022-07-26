TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.
NYSE TBI opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $637.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
