Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

TFC opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.