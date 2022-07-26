Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

