Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.60

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 801771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.45 ($0.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRST. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

