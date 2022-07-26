Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 2.4%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 96,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

