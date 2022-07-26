TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $467,871.46 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $467,871.46 and $87,592.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,396,154,019 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

