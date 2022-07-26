Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 70,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,838,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,623,265.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 70,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 60,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $13,274.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

Tyme Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 653,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,134. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 239.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of Tyme Technologies worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead drug product is SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, prostate, breast, lung, glioma, ovarian, sarcoma, and colon.

